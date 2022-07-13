Manchester United ready to agree personal terms of £260,000/week to secure key signing - Reports

Manchester United are ready to agree personal terms with FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Spanish outlet AS (via The Faithful MUFC). The club are ready to offer the Dutch midfielder wages worth £260,000 per week.

De Jong has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag aims to strengthen the midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils have seen the likes of Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba leave the club this summer, leaving a large hole to fill in midfield.

De Jong is therefore seen as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by the aforementioned players. According to reports, Barcelona have received a firm bid from Manchester United worth around €65 million + €20 million add-ons. All that is left is for De Jong to accept the personal terms offered by the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Frenkie's priority, staying at Barça - but salary reduction still "very unlikely". De Jong deal, never collapsed... but no changes: still no green light from Frenkie. Man United & Barça have an agreement ready since June: €65m, €20m add-ons [structure to be decided].Frenkie's priority, staying at Barça - but salary reduction still "very unlikely". De Jong deal, never collapsed... but no changes: still no green light from Frenkie. Man United & Barça have an agreement ready since June: €65m, €20m add-ons [structure to be decided]. 🔴 #MUFC Frenkie's priority, staying at Barça - but salary reduction still "very unlikely". https://t.co/E7azJD34Sf

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona will happily accept a transfer deal worth €85 million. The Catalan giants will be getting a large sum of money while also getting rid of De Jong's hefty wages. The Dutchman still has four years remaining on his contract at the Camp Nou and could cost the Catalans a lot of money in wages.

According to AS, De Jong currently finds himself behind both Gavi and Pedri in the pecking order under the management of Xavi Hernandez.

It is, however, worth mentioning that the 25-year-old is still not convinced by a move to Manchester United. He wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League, something he will not be able to do at Old Trafford. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will be competing in the UEFA Europa League during the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United have so far signed just one player this season

Manchester United's transfer activities have been extremely slow in the ongoing summer transfer window. At the time of writing, the Red Devils have only signed one new player, that being 22-year-old left-back Tyrell Malacia.

United hijacked the deal from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and brought him to Old Trafford for a fee of around £14 million.

Tyrell Malacia @TyrellMalaciia



Good start of the pre-season 🏾 Happy with my first minutes for the clubGood start of the pre-season Happy with my first minutes for the club 😎Good start of the pre-season 🙌🏾 https://t.co/NWVb84VgsT

Manchester United, however, have been linked with a number of players this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Danish star Christian Eriksen is closing in on a move to United on a three-year contract once the lawyers have looked into the paperwork.

The Red Devils are also close to signing Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. As per the Sun, the club will submit an improved bid from their previous one of £42 million for the Argentine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far