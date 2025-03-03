Manchester United ready to challenge Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid for star midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid target and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who has also drawn attention from Liverpool and Arsenal over the last year.

The Red Devils, who are 14th in the Premier League table with 33 points from 27 outings, could decide to break the bank this summer. They could sign a holding midfielder as they are likely to part ways with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Manchester United are aiming to trigger Zubimendi's release clause in the region of £50 million in the summer window. They are set to take a close look at the Real Madrid target in their UEFA Europa League last-16 clash against Real Sociedad soon.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could face difficult competition in the race to sign Zubimendi. While the player could be swayed by Real Madrid's interest, a switch to Arsenal is deemed to be extremely likely right now.

Zubimendi, who allegedly rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, has has registered nine goals and nine assists in 223 total appearances for Real Sociedad. He has helped his club lift a Copa del Rey trophy so far.

Manchester United teenager likened to Arsenal star and Liverpool ace by former Gunners man

Speaking at the Soccerex, former Arsenal and Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre lauded ex-Real Madrid target Leny Yoro and likened him to a Gunners star and a Liverpool player. He said (h/t Mirror):

"From his time in Lille, we've seen that he's athletically dominant, he makes the right calls when recovering the ball and has good timing. It's unfortunate that he got injured early in pre-season because I think he will be a major force at United in the coming years."

Silvestre, who joined Arsenal after leaving the Red Devils in 2008, added:

"He still has some things that he can learn, of course, he is not the finished article, but he's got so much potential. When you look at [William] Saliba and [Ibrahima] Konate for France, for me, he is next in line."

Yoro, 19, allegedly snubbed interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool to join Manchester United last summer. He has made 19 total appearances for his current team since leaving LOSC Lille in a potential £59 million transfer.

The Frenchman is next likely to be in action for the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg tie at Real Sociedad on Thursday (March 6).

