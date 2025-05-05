Manchester United ready to launch opening bid for Brentford star after 4-3 loss in Premier League: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to launch an opening offer to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo this summer. The transfer decision came after the Red Devils lost 4-3 to Brentford in the Premier League on May 4.

Bryan Mbeumo signed for Brentford for a reported €6.5 million from French side Troyes in August 2019. He has been incredible for the Bees this season, contributing 18 goals and seven assists in 39 outings across competitions. Mbeumo's performances have reportedly caught the eye of multiple European giants, with his contract set to expire in June 2026.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have set their sight on Bryan Mbeumo after facing Brentford in the Premier League in their latest fixture. The management is reportedly planning an opening bid to bring the winger to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack this summer, with Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford on their way out.

Meanwhile, Brentford will demand a reported £60-65 million for the 25-year-old winger. Moreover, Manchester United will face competition from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur in securing Mbeumo's signature.

Arsenal are looking for depth in their flanks, and a signing like Bryan Mbeumo could help rotate players like Bukayo Saka. The Cameroon international is lauded for his versatility and can play both wide and up front, making him a great match for Arteta's side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool would benefit from signing him as an alternative to Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. This could also help their regular starters get some rest and help the Reds have more options in the attack.

Manchester United target Alvaro Carreras's agent denies transfer plans to Old Trafford

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are interested in bringing back Benfica full-back Alvaro Carreras this summer. The former Red Devils player moved to Benfica permanently in the summer of 2024, with them having a reported buy-back clause of £18 million.

However, Carreras' agent, Ginés Carvajal, spoke to A Bola about the potential transfer, claiming his client will stay at Benfica for another season.

"I don’t know where this news comes from. Everything that is said in it is pure fantasy and, as such, does not deserve, on my part, any comment. Carreras is doing very well at Benfica and will continue there," he said (via Caught Offside).

The aforementioned report suggests that the Red Devils were planning to sell Alvaro Carreras to Real Madrid after buying him back from Benfica. The plan involved them activating their £18 million buy-back clause to buy him from Benfica, before selling him to Los Blancos for a reported £30-35 million. On Real Madrid's part, this move was to avoid paying Benfica their high asking price of £60 million, per the report.

