Manchester United ready to let 26-year-old forward leave this summer - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly willing to part ways with Anthony Martial this summer, with the Frenchman having spent 7 years at Old Trafford.

Martial, 26, joined United from AS Monaco for £36 million in 2015 at the age of 19, making him the most expensive teenager in history at the time. He quickly introduced himself to the Old Trafford faithful with an iconic goal against Liverpool in his debut match for the Red Devils.

The French striker was regarded as one of Europe's rising stars with the expectation being that he would become Manchester United's talisman. But things haven't panned out the way either Martial or Manchester United had planned with injury issues and a lack of form plaguing his progression.

Martial has made 269 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 79 goals whilst contributing 50 assists.

But the 26-year-old never truly lived up to expectations and was subsequently sent out on loan in January of this year to La Liga side Sevilla.

He was not at his best whilst in Seville, making 12 appearances, scoring just one goal and providing an assist.

According to The Telegraph (via CaughtOffside) United are prepared to cut their losses on Anthony Martial this summer. No destination for the Frenchman has been touted as of yet.

But Erik ten Hag is set to ring the changes at Old Trafford and it seems the Frenchman's future lies away from United.

The former AS Monaco striker will want to gain first-team opportunities with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon. He failed to make Didier Deschamps' latest French national squad and with so much talent at Les Blues' disposal, will have a hard time forging a way back in.

Martial has been capped 30 times by France, scoring 2 goals.

Sevilla director on Manchester United striker Anthony Martial's unsuccessful loan spell

A disappointing loan spell for Martial

Sevilla pulled out the red carpet for Anthony Martial when they managed to agree a loan deal with Manchester United for the striker in January.

His unveiling at the The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium would see him greeted as a top signing with even the legendary Ronaldo Nazário de Lima featuring.

But Martial never really got going at Sevilla, scoring just one goal which came in the UEFA Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb.

Sevilla director José María Cruz de Andrés believes Martial's problems stem from a lack of fitness, telling Sport Witness:

“I believe that problem with Anthony Martial was when he was starting to adapt to the coach, to his system, he suffered some injuries. He was unable to have the continuity that he needed."

Martial returns to Manchester United having failed to impress in La Liga and his future at Old Trafford is now under intense speculation.

