Manchester United ready to let £50 million star leave in January: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let out-of-favor right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka depart in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Wan Bissaka, 25, has recently fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag. Since joining from Crystal Palace for £50 million in the summer of 2019, he has registered two goals and laid down 10 assists in 127 overall games for the club.

A defensive-minded full-back blessed with pace and tackling, the former England U21 international has been speculated to depart Old Trafford since the start of the summer transfer window. He has featured in just four minutes of action in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

According to 90min, Manchester United are prepared to allow Wan Bissaka secure a permanent switch to another club in January. Crystal Palace are considered to be the defender's most probable destination.

Although Ten Hag has identified Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back, the Red Devils are set to be active in the winter transfer market for a backup. Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Lyon's Malo Gusto are currently being monitored as potential additions by the club.

Manchester United are also currently assessing the option of recalling Ethan Laird, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the EFL Championship. The 21-year-old has netted one goal and laid out two assists in 17 games for the London club this campaign.

Manchester United urged to use 25-year-old in swap deal to sign Cody Gakpo

Speaking to Football Betting, former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson urged Manchester United to include Donny van de Beek in a potential swap deal for PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo. He said:

"We're talking about two very good players and I believe it could be a great deal for both parties. It would make perfect sense. Gakpo is a direct and dynamic attacker – just what United need – and for one reason or another Van de Beek just isn't suited to the Premier League. Erik ten Hag knows all of these players and if he thinks a swap deal is a good idea, then why not?"

Van de Beek, 25, has failed to cement his place at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax for £35 million in the summer of 2020. Overall, he has registered two goals and two assists in 57 games for the Red Devils.

Gakpo, on the other hand, has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals and contributing 17 assists in 24 games for PSV. The 13-cap Netherlands international has attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool due to his 2022 FIFA World Cup performances.

