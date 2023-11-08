Manchester United ready to let Casemiro leave in January, set one condition amid rumours of transfer offer: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly decided to allow Casemiro to leave the club in January. They want to recoup a large chunk of the money they paid to sign him and are welcoming offers.

As per a report in 90MIN, Casemiro has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al Nassr leading the chase. A reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cards for the Brazilian but they are yet to make an offer for the midfielder.

Manchester United paid £60 million to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in 2022. The midfielder started the stint at Old Trafford well but has not been at his best this season.

Erik ten Hag's side are now willing to sell the player 18 months after signing him. However, they have just one condition – they want to recoup as much as possible from what they paid to get him.

Casemiro's legs have gone at Manchester united, claims Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has been questioning Manchester United's decision to buy Casemiro ever since the club announced the deal. He does not think it was a wise decision and believes that they could have got a youngster for a better price.

He told Covering Liverpool:

"I think Casemiro's legs have gone. I noticed it last season at Anfield and I didn't like what I saw. It took me back to watching Fabinho last year for Liverpool. I want to be the first to say it, I don't want to say it when everyone else is saying his legs have gone."

In his Telegraph column, he added:

"I never believed Casemiro would be value for money. Not because there is any doubt that he has been a world-class player. But because he is at a stage of his career when he cannot not fully repay United's massive fee."

Carragher continued:

"He was a panic buy when he joined a year ago, bought in the immediate aftermath of the failed pursuit of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona; an ageing, stellar name signed for big money and on a massive salary to appease increasingly disgruntled fans, despite the fact he will need replacing with a similarly massive outlay two years on. He is precisely the kind of signing United have been moving away from this summer as they look to the future."

Casemiro still has 4 years left on his contract at Manchester United, and the Red Devils do not have a ready replacement in the squad.