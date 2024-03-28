Manchester United are allegedly prepared to part ways with Christian Eriksen, who has drawn attention from a number of Saudi Arabian clubs of late, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Eriksen, who joined the Red Devils on a free switch in 2022, has fallen down in his club's pecking order this campaign. The 32-year-old has managed just 11 starts so far owing to Kobbie Mainoo's meteoric growth.

Now, according to Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to offload Eriksen with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man's current deal set to expire in June 2025. They are hoping to make the most of the Saudi Arabian clubs' interest in the right-footed advanced playmaker.

Eriksen, who helped Erik ten Hag's side lift the 2022-23 EFL Cup trophy, is thought to be unhappy with his situation at Manchester United. He could opt to join a Saudi Pro League club ahead of the next season.

A 126-cap Denmark international, Eriksen has registered a goal and two assists in 1127 minutes of action this campaign. He contributed two goals and 10 assists last season, featuring in 3079 minutes of action.

Overall, the ex-Inter Milan and Ajax midfielder has scored three goals and laid out 12 assists in 65 matches for Manchester United so far.

Manchester United urged to rope in Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of next term

Speaking on talkSPORT, British broadcaster Jeff Stelling claimed that Manchester United should lure Jarrad Branthwaite away from Everton in the future. He said (h/t Caught Offside):

"It's going to happen isn't it because Everton need the money and their biggest asset, their most-sellable asset is 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite. He's made 31 appearances for Everton this season, in the England squad, and I think he'll find himself as Old Trafford."

Backing United to beat their rivals in the transfer race, Stelling added:

"Never mind Manchester City, it will be Old Trafford I would imagine because with the likes of [Victor] Lindelof, [Raphael] Varane,, and [Harry] Maguire all ageing players, they need to bring in some youth. I'm thinking £45 million, something like that for Branthwaite would do the job."

After returning from his season-long loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, Branthwaite has established himself as a regular starter at Everton. He has helped them register 10 shutouts in 31 matches so far this season.

Branthwaite, 21, made 36 appearances across competitions for PSV past term. He netted four goals and laid out two assists for the Eredivisie club, helping them keep 12 overall clean sheets in the process.