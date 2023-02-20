Manchester United ready to let star leave for £25 million in the summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell Scott McTominay for £25 million in the upcoming summer to refresh their midfield ranks.

McTominay, 26, has been a crucial squad member for the Red Devils since making his senior debut in 2017. Throughout his six years at the club, he has registered 18 goals and five assists in 194 appearances.

A right-footed holding midfielder, the 36-cap Scotland international has fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag this campaign. He has started just 11 matches across all competitions so far, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Marcel Sabitzer being preferred at the Old Trafford of late.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are willing to entertain bids in the upcoming summer transfer window for McTominay, who has an existing deal until June 2025. The Red Devils are confident of selling the midfielder for £25 million due to his Premier League experience.

Manchester United board has told Ten Hag to offload players ahead of the 2023-24 season in order to bolster his spending budget. While the club is yet to reach a final decision on the future of their youth product, McTominay is likely to be transfer listed in the coming months.

The Red Devils are expected to dip into the transfer market for a top midfielder in the future with Eriksen and Casemiro in their thirties. Furthermore, Sabitzer's loan deal is set to expire in June this year.

Speaking after Manchester United's recent 3-0 Premier League home win against Leicester City, Marcus Rashford claimed that his team is in the title race after leaders Arsenal and Manchester City. He said:

"Obviously, we are there [in the title race]. We are close. At the same time, both teams in front of us are really good teams and they are playing good football at the minute as well. Overall, a good day [against Leicester]. They created good opportunities and David made a great save in first half. Without that, we couldn't have won."

Rashford, who has scored 24 goals so far this season, continued:

"It's still early in the season. We're fighting for a lot of different things right now and we have another big game this week to hopefully go through to the next round of the Europa League and then a massive game [in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United] for us. I don't feel like slowing down and always want to improve. We have to just focus on ourselves, do as well as we can and keep winning."

