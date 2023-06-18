Manchester United ready to loan out 20-year-old star to Atalanta in order to seal deal for Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to include Amad Diallo in a deal to rope in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Diallo, 20, has been on the Old Trafford outfit's books since arriving from Atalanta in a deal worth around £37 million in the winter of 2021. He has made nine appearances for his side so far, netting once in 331 minutes in the process.

A left-footed winger blessed with pace and directness, Diallo helped Sunderland reach the Championship play-offs whilst on loan last campaign. He registered 14 goals and four assists in 42 overall appearances for the Black Cats.

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to sanction a season-long loan deal for Diallo to Atalanta to help finalize a transfer for Hojlund. They have been in pursuit of the Dane for quite a while.

Should the three-cap Ivory Coast international temporarily join Atalanta this summer, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for them. He would provide decent competition to Ademola Lookman and Jeremie Boga on both the flanks.

Meanwhile, Hojlund refused to rule out a potential switch to Manchester United earlier last week. He told Tipsbladet:

"It is a huge club, so I must have done something right if it's rumoured that they want me. We have to wati and see what happens next. From what we hear, I imagine a lot could happen to quite a few strikers this summer as many clubs are looking for a number nine. My goal is to reach the top shelf and you can say that Manchester United is."

According to the Daily Mail, Atalanta have raised Hojlund's price tag from £52 million to £86 million amid increasing interest from the 20-time English champions. They are looking for a club-record transfer fee for the 20-year-old star.

Manchester United set price to sell winger to Aston Villa: Reports

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are prepared to cash in on Jadon Sancho to raise funds for the upcoming summer transfer window. They have grown tired of the former Manchester City youth player's troubles.

The Red Devils are aiming to make the most of Aston Villa's interest in the 23-cap England international this summer. As a result, they are interested in holding talks for the sale of their right-footed attacker in the region of £60 million.

Sancho, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, has scored just 12 goals and contributed six assists in 76 matches for his club so far. The 23-year-old is currently averaging a goal involvement every 273 minutes for them.

