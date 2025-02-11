  • home icon
  • Manchester United ready to make €50 million offer for 21-year-old Barcelona star who could receive astronomical salary if he accepts transfer: Reports

Manchester United ready to make €50 million offer for 21-year-old Barcelona star who could receive astronomical salary if he accepts transfer: Reports

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Feb 11, 2025 14:59 GMT
Ruben Amorim (left) and Hansi Flick

Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez in the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from El Nacional, which claims that the Red Devils want to take advantage of the 21-year-old's role at his current club.

While Lopez is seen as an important pillar at Camp Nou, he isn't a sure-shot starter amid competition from multiple players in attacking areas. The likes of Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi, among others, are all competing for minutes in midfield and wide attacking roles.

Therefore, the Spain international may be considering a move to ensure he gets regular game time. Additionally, this report adds that Ruben Amorim and Co. are willing to offer the youngster astronomical wages, that could tempt him to join the Red Devils.

also-read-trending Trending

That being said, there may be some conversation around Lopez's transfer sum, with the player contracted with Barcelona till the summer of 2029. This places a fair chunk of the negotiating power in this deal with La Blaugrana. It is further claimed that Manchester United are willing to pay €50 million for the attacker but it remains to be seen whether this amount will be sufficient.

Manchester United may have some revamping to do on the left wing at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford's long-term future uncertain. Alejandro Garnacho was also linked with a move away in the winter transfer window.

Therefore, Lopez could join the club and become the first choice in this area. So far this season, he's started just five LaLiga matches and two in the UEFA Champions League under Hansi Flick.

Manchester United preparing bid to sign Barcelona defender - Reports

Alejandro Balde

Manchester United are seemingly unconvinced about the left wing-back position despite the arrival of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter. According to a fresh report from El Nacional, the Red Devils are said to be preparing a €40 million bid to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde (via TeamTalk).

Despite the Spain international being an important component of the Barca setup, it is believed that the LaLiga giants may cash in on him in the summer. While the management at the club may wish to bring in funds, it is also said that Hansi Flick wants the player to remain with them.

So far this season, Balde has made 31 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, bagging a goal and six assists. He's contracted with Barcelona till 2028.

