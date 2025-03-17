Manchester United ready to make €70 million offer to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer €70 million for Barcelona superstar Raphinha. The Brazilian winger joined the Catalan giants in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United for a reported €58 million transfer fee.

After a slow start under former manager Xavi Hernandez, Raphinha has found his mojo under the tutelage of Hansi Flick this season. The 28-year-old has been one of the best wingers in Europe this season, amassing an impressive 27 goals and 21 assists in 42 games across competitions.

Raphinha's ability to impact important matches has been on show in the UEFA Champions League, where he has racked up 11 goals and five assists in 10 games so far.

Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

As per Fichajes.net, Manchester United are keen on signing Raphinha in the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils are prepared to shell out €70 million to sign the Brazilian, whose €240,385-a-week contract with Barcelona expires in 2027.

Manchester United are enduring one of their worst-ever campaigns this season. They are currently 13th in the Premier League table with just 37 points in 29 games. One of the chief reasons for their downfall has been the lack of attacking prowess. The Red Devils have scored just 37 goals in the Premier League.

Raphinha's dribbling, ability to score crunch goals, and defensive work-rate could help Amorim restore Manchester United's offensive balance.

Barcelona legend Thierry Henry backs Manchester United target Raphinha to win the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup - Source: Getty

Barcelona legend Thierry Henry backed Raphinha to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of contenders like Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Ousmane Dembele. Speaking on CBS Sports last week, he highlighted the Brazilian's goal count despite taking just one penalty this season. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Raphinha is ahead for me now, he is ahead because of what he is doing in the Champions League. He has 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and Dembele. It depends if you perform in the Champions League, on top of winning your league. Raphinha is on a lot of goals and with only one penalty."

“I am not saying that Kane and Salah should not be having penalties, Mo Salah is having a season in the Premier League that we will never see again. I am saying that if a guy has virtually the same amount of goals as you guys scored, without penalties, I am not going to say that is bad what you did - it is outstanding - but this guy I have to talk a bit more about him."

Henry added that Raphinha is a complete player, who helps in every department.

"Raphinha, when people talk about being complete as a striker you need to know about putting on pressure also and defend, and help your full back. And he has it all," said the Frenchman.

Raphinha will become the first Ballon d'Or winner from Barcelona since the departure of Lionel Messi if he claims it this year.

