Manchester United ready to offer Rasmus Hojlund in swap deal to sign Liverpool target - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to offer misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund as make weight in a bid to sign Liverpool target Ademola Lookman, as per reports. The Red Devils are keen to sign attacking reinforcements in the summer after a disappointing season from their forwards.

Ad

The Sun reports that Ruben Amorim's side are eyeing a move for Lookman, who is enjoying a fine season in Italy with this side aiming for UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United are prepared to sanction a cash-plus-player deal to sign the Nigerian forward, with Hojlund being offered in the deal.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled badly this season, scoring just three Premier League goals and eight times in 45 appearances across all competitions. The Denmark international was signed from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for £72 million, but has failed to consistently perform for his side.

Ad

Trending

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Lookman has had three spells in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City. The London-born forward is set to leave Bergamo this summer, with Liverpool also said to be interested in him.

Ademola Lookman has scored 13 league goals for Atalanta, with five in five starts in the UEFA Champions League, as well. A versatile forward, the 27-year-old will be a quality addition to Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system with his ability to lead the line or play behind the striker.

Ad

Liverpool are also eyeing a move for Lookman, whose displays in recent seasons have undoubtedly put him among the best players in Europe. The forward came close to leaving Atalanta last summer, and is certain to leave the Italian side at the end of this season.

Manchester United, Liverpool keen on Bundesliga star: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons in the summer, as per reports. The Dutchman is attracting interest from the Premier League after another impressive campaign in the German Bundesliga.

Ad

Fichajes.net reports that the 22-year-old is a target for Liverpool coach Arne Slot and United boss Ruben Amorim due to his impressive versatility and tactical adaptability. He is capable of playing in attacking midfield or out wide as a winger, making him a quality investment for either side.

RB Leipzig are likely to ask for around £85 million to sanction a sale for the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youngster this summer. The German side spent around half that amount to sign him permanently from the French side after a successful loan spell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More