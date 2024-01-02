Manchester United ready to pay £43.5m transfer fee for Italian star in January - Reports

According to Tuttosport, Manchester United are ready to pay £43.5 million to potentially sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini in January.

Scalvini is one of the highly-touted prospects in Italian football at this point. The 20-year-old has also been linked with clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The youngster has a release clause of £43.5 million in his contract and United are reportedly ready to trigger it. It would give the club an edge over other interested parties.

Manchester United are keen on reinforcing their defense. A fragile backline has hurt the team in recent weeks as they've won just one of their last five league games. The Red Devils' defensive record in the Premier League is shambolic, having conceded 27 goals in 20 games.

Erik ten Hag should have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof back in his ranks in January after they recover from their injuries. However, the Dutch manager is reportedly keen on further bolstering his defense as he remains committed to turning the team's fortunes around.

Scalvini has already proven his prowess for Atalanta, making 20 appearances for the Serie A club across competitions this term. The seven-time Italy international came through Atalanta's youth ranks and has become a mainstay for the senior team recently.

He is contracted with Atalanta until the end of the 2027-28 season. United, however, could look to activate his release clause in January.

Manchester United target Giorgio Scalvini idolizes Thiago Silva

Giorgio Scalvini has already expressed his admiration for Chelsea superstar Thiago Silva. The Brazilian veteran became a household name in European football during his time in Serie A with AC Milan.

Scalvini has revealed that he was drawn to Silva's charisma and presence on the pitch when the defender was at Rossoneri. He told Tutto Mercato Web:

“I always liked him when I was little, I watched Serie A and he was at Milan. I really like how he is on the pitch, he’s a leader with great spirit and charisma.”

Silva made 119 appearances for Milan in his over three-year stint with them, winning one Serie A and one Italian Super Cup.

The 39-year-old is considered among the best defenders of the modern era. If Scalvini can be anything like his hero, Manchester United could have a real gem of a defender on their hands.