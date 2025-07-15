Manchester United ready to pay severance fee to Jadon Sancho in order to facilitate his exit from the club: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay a severance package of £4.3 million to facilitate Jadon Sancho's move to Juventus. According to Corriere dello Sport (via UtdDistrict on X), the Englishman has no issues in agreeing on personal terms with the Serie A giants on annual wages.

Juventus are offering the former Borussia Dortmund attacker £4.7 million to £5.2 million per year after tax. United and Juventus reached an agreement over a potential transfer for the English attacker last week. However, Sancho and the Red Devils were not reaching equal ground over a severance package.

According to La Stampa (via Sports Witness), the Englishman believed the package should be around £4.3 million (€5m).

Jadon Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £73 million in July 2021. In his first two seasons at Old Trafford, he made 79 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

After failing to meet expectations at United, Sancho was engaged in a disagreement with former coach Erik ten Hag. Due to a conflict with the Dutch manager, the Englishman played only three games in the first half of the 2023-24 season. Sancho was later loaned to Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

For the 2024-25 season, the Englishman was sent to Chelsea on a full-season loan. Despite signing an obligation to sign Sancho on a permanent transfer, the Blues paid a penalty of £5 million to send the Englishman back to Old Trafford.

Manchester United interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder: Reports

According to Corriere dello Sport (via CentreDevils), Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre. The Red Devils view the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for former Real Madrid star Casemiro.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who has become a key player in Ruben Amorim's team, would be out of contract next summer. As a result, Manchester United are exploring other options in the transfer market.

Andre joined Wolves last summer from Fluminense on deadline day for a reported fee of £18.5 million, plus £2.5 million in add-ons. He has played 36 games for Wolves. However, his contract with the Premier League outfit will keep him at Molineux until the summer of 2029.

Wolves reportedly value the Brazilian midfielder at £35 million. However, the Red Devils are expected to face competition from other top European clubs such as Liverpool and Juventus.

