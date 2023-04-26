Manchester United ready to position themselves in the right place to sign Brazilian defender: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco's Brazilian defender Vanderson.

The Red Devils are keen on strengthening their right-back pool in the summer. While Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have performed well so far this season, United still want to bolster the right-back position.

According to RMC Sport, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as one of the targets for the Old Trafford club. AS Monaco's Vanderson is also on the club's shortlist. The 21-year-old has made 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 club so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Vanderson joined Monaco from Brazilian side Gremio in January 2022. He is contracted with the French club until 2027. The defender has a market valuation of around €18 million. Hence, financial terms should not be an issue for Manchester United to pursue a potential deal.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the clash against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash on April 27. The Red Devils defeated Brighton & Hove Albion via penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals in their previous game.

Spurs, meanwhile, were drubbed by a scoreline of 6-1 by Newcastle United at St. James' Park in their Premier League clash. Hence, the north Londoners will be looking to bounce back when they face United. When quizzed about his team's mindset, Ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' website):

"It was not so often [we had to] to bounce back! Definitely. But all the great teams, even Real Madrid [have setbacks]. But it's obvious. They [Spurs] had a really bad defeat and of course they are mad and that can be fuel for bouncing back. But like I said, it is about us."

He added:

"An opponent can never be more hungry [than] we [are]. That is how we have to prepare for the game and we have to be ready to go on the front foot and be dominant and dictate the

United are keen to secure a top-four finish this season. They are fourth in the table with 59 points from 30 games. Spurs, meanwhile, are sixth with 53 points on the board from 32 games.

