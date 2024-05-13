Manchester United ready to sell 22-year-old winger as part of swap deal to sign Barcelona forward Vitor Roque: Reports 

Premier League juggernauts Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell 22-year-old winger Mason Greenwood in the upcoming transfer window. Mundo Deportivo have reported that Catalan giants Barcelona are ready to include 19-year-old Vitor Roque in a swap deal for the Englishman in the summer.

Barca signed the Brazilian from Athletico Paranaense in January 2024 for a sum of €40 million, which was a big transfer fee for a currently cash-strapped side. However, he has failed to make an impact so far and hasn't featured regularly in manager Xavi's lineups and substitutions.

Roque has spent just 310 minutes on the pitch across 13 appearances for the Blaugrana and has netted twice in La Liga. According to AS, Barcelona have already received 30 inquiries for loans as well as permanent deals for the Brazilian in the summer.

On the other hand, Greenwood was charged with an alleged sexual assault controversy in 2022. It led to him being dropped from the Manchester United squad. However, all charges against him were dropped in February 2023. He eventually signed a contract extension until 2025, with an option to extend by one year, before moving to Getafe on loan for this season.

He has been impressive for the Azulones in 2023-24, racking up 10 goals and six assists in 33 appearances in the league and the cup. Barcelona have clearly been impressed by his performances in Spain, and are willing to bring him in to improve their attacking stocks.

Meanwhile, Roque's agent has been public about his aversion to a loan deal, suggesting that a permanent move could be the only way out of this situation. Manchester United, although interested in the Brazilian, would prefer separate deals for the two players being swapped.

With the development of such a complex situation, the futures of Greenwood and Roque, at Manchester United and Barcelona respectively, are still up in the air.

Barcelona set price tag for Manchester United target Ronald Araujo - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly set an asking price for their star centre-back Ronald Araujo amidst rumors linking him to Manchester United.

According to Spanish news outlet SPORT, the Catalans have placed a €100 million valuation on their 25-year-old Uruguayan defender. He was also the subject of great interest from United in January.

With Barca struggling for financial stability, they will be looking to part ways with a whole host of players in the upcoming transfer window. Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, and Araujo are some of the big-name players that could depart the club in the summer.

However, the Uruguayan signed a contract extension until 2026 in the wake of the Blaugrana's La Liga triumph last season. This could make things tricky for the Red Devils.

Centre-backs Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire have all been linked with exits from Old Trafford in the summer. Manchester United will be hoping to strike a good deal for a world-class defender, but Barcelona's Araujo will definitely cost them a pretty penny.