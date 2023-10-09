Manchester United ready to sell 23-year-old in January as they fear he could become disruptive influence at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Jadon Sancho leave in the January transfer window. Erik ten Hag has decided that the Englishman is disruptive to his first team and does not want the forward back.

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester United are ready to subsidize the Englishman's £300,000 a week wages to try and secure a move when the window opens. This comes following Sancho's public falling out with Ten Hag last month.

The Red Devils are waiting for clubs to make a move after reports suggested interest from Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has claimed that Sancho is in contact with BVB manager Edin Terzic as he is keen on a return to Germany. However, the Bundesliga side are not looking to sign the Manchester United star in the January window.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen on bolstering their attack and are willing to sign the Englishman on loan. Xavi is said to be desperate for a right-winger and wants the club to take advantage of Sancho's situation.

Jadon Sancho told to apologise to Manchester United manager by Paul Parker

Paul Parker believes Jadon Sancho was not doing the right thing by calling out Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He added that the Englishman should be trying to show his capabilities on the pitch rather than attacking the manager on social media. He told MyBettingSites:

"I definitely don't agree with Jadon Sancho. The best way to be a better person is to not talk out loudly and just do your things on the training ground. But not many players want to prove people wrong as it's easier to go on Social Media or go to your agent and cry."

"Jadon Sancho was brought in for a lot of money and he has never proved himself. I find what he did very weak and considering what Erik ten Hag has done for him it's rubbish."

He added:

"The manager gave him a lot of time off and not a lot of managers would have done that. He has been given a lot of football and a lot of managers would not have done that either with his performances. Today's society is a bit weaker and Erik ten Hag didn't say anything wrong."

Sancho has been training away from the first team since he put the statement against Ten Hag. The post on X (formerly Twitter) has been deleted, but the manager wants an apology, which the Englishman refuses.