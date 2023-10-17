Manchester United ready to sell 27-year-old for £13 million in January – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offload Anthony Martial for a sum in the region of £13 million in the upcoming winter window.

Martial, who arrived from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £58 million in 2015, has struggled to shine under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. He has started 20 of his 38 appearances under the former Ajax manager so far, netting 10 goals and providing four assists in the process.

According to Spanish news publication Todofichajes, Manchester United are ready to cash in on Martial next January. They are unwilling to lose their player on a free transfer at the end of his contract next summer.

The Red Devils, who roped in Rasmus Hojlund in a potential £72 million deal from Atalanta past August, are prepared to listen to offers for the 27-year-old. They are hoping to earn around £13 million from the former AS Monaco and Lyon forward's potential sale in the winter.

Despite Manchester United's desire to let go of the Frenchman, there are currently no concrete offers on the table. However, the Old Trafford outfit could receive bids from Premier League teams in a few months.

Overall, Martial has made 307 appearances across all competitions for his current club. He has scored 89 goals and contributed 54 assists in 19,385 minutes of first-team action, operating across the front three.

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof says he is keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof, who arrived from Benfica in a potential £38 million switch in 2017, is in the final year of his contract. As a result, the Red Devils are believed to activate the option to extend the 29-year-old's deal by another year in the coming months.

When asked for his opinion regarding a potential contract renewal, the centre-back responded in a positive manner. He replied (h/t Metro):

"That's more than I have heard! I have an option [for another] year and there is a deadline for it. When exactly, I really don't know for sure. But it feels likely that it will be activated soon."

When asked whether he is keen to stay at Old Trafford, Lindelof replied:

"Absolutely, yes! I enjoy myself very much to be here. I am entering my seventh year now. I feel good and the family feels good as well. It's a club that I really like and that I love to represent."

Lindelof, who has made 241 appearances for Manchester United, has been linked with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus in the recent past.