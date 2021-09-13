Manchester United ready to sell 28-year-old star for bargain fee in January - Reports

Manchester United are willing to let star winger Jesse Lingard leave for a cut-price fee in January, according to the Express.

Jesse Lingard is currently in a pretty delicate position at Manchester United. Despite his good form with West Ham United last season and England recently, the 28-year-old winger is still not guaranteed a place in Manchester United's starting XI. The Red Devils have a lot of quality on the wings following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are now willing to offload Lingard in January for a fee of around £12-15 million. It is worth noting that Jesse Lingard has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and has shown no intentions of penning a new deal as of now.

His recent good form has attracted numerous clubs, with West Ham United seemingly the most keen to bring back the 28-year-old winger. Lingard's tally of nine goals and five assists guided the Hammers to a sixth-placed finish and helped them qualify for the Europa League.

Despite his diminishing game time, Jesse Lingard did manage to come off the bench and score Manchester United's fourth goal in an emphatic 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday (11th September). The Red Devils will be hoping to get some money out of Lingard instead of losing their academy graduate on a free transfer come next summer.

Manchester United finally have a squad to compete for the Premier League title

Manchester United have had one of their most fruitful transfer windows and have finally assembled a squad capable of challenging the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have signed three superstars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, addressing their concerns in most positions on the pitch. The only position that still needs a look is in central midfield.

However, Manchester United now look a frightening prospect going forward. The likes of Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have made a scintillating start to the new Premier League season. Topping them was Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a brace on his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United.

As things stand, Manchester United are at the top of the Premier League charts by virtue of scoring more goals than Liverpool and Chelsea. The Red Devils have netted 11 goals in four Premier League games so far.

