Manchester United ready to spend £52 million to sign Serie A forward: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to dish out £52 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window.

Hojlund, 20, has been at the top of the Red Devils' striking wishlist for the past few weeks after Erik ten Hag's side decided to drop out of the race to sign Harry Kane. He has emerged as a transfer target due to his breakthrough campaign in Europe in the 2022-23 campaign.

A left-footed centre-forward blessed with pace and strength, the five-cap Denmark international turned heads for Atalanta and Sturm Graz last season. He scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in just 2,551 minutes of first-team action, spread across 42 overall games.

Earlier last month, Atalanta raised Hojlund's price tag to £86 million amid growing interest from the Red Devils, as per the Daily Mail. However, according to Fichajes.net, Manchester United are ready to splash £52 million on the Dane this summer. They are expected to win the race for the player despite interest from Serie A and La Liga teams.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Hojlund recently refused to rule out a potential move to the Red Devils amid a host of speculations. He elaborated:

"It is a huge club. I must have done something right if it's rumored that they want me. We have to wait and see what happens. From what we hear, I imagine a lot could happen to quite a few strikers this summer as many clubs are looking for a number nine. My goal is to reach the top shelf and you can say that Manchester United is."

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also currently keeping tabs on the likes of Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United might struggle to offload star ahead of next season, as per journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones stated that the Red Devils will find it difficult to cash in on Anthony Martial. He said:

"Anthony Martial for £25 million seems like a snip when you consider the style of player he is. But given his injury record, given the lack of consistency of goals, I'm not sure that many clubs are going to go for that. So it sounds fine to have this sale of all these players but, even at a cut price, I think you're going to struggle."

Martial, 27, has blown hot and cold under the helm of Erik ten Hag. He started just 17 games across competitions due to multiple injuries this past campaign, scoring just nine goals in 29 matches in the process.

Since arriving from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £58 million in the summer of 2015, Martial has scored 88 goals in 298 appearances for Manchester United. He has contributed 53 assists along the way.

Poll : 0 votes