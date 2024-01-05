Manchester United receive €7 million bid for the sale of Anthony Martial: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a €7 million bid from Fenerbahce for Anthony Martial.

Turkish outlet Tavkim (via mufcMPB) reports that the Turkish Super Lig side have made an offer for the French striker to sign him. The 28-year-old could be set to depart Old Trafford.

Martial's future at Manchester United is in doubt as his contract expires at the end of the season. Erik ten Hag claimed this week that talks were being held with the center-forward.

However, talkSPORT reports that United has decided not to extend Martial's contract. He has been with the club since 2015 when he became the most expensive teenager in the world, joining from AS Monaco for €60 million.

Martial has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford, hindered by constant injury issues. He's managed 90 goals and 55 assists in 317 games during his nine-year stay at the club.

Injuries have once again taken hold this season and he's missed Manchester United's last three Premier League games due to illness. He's appeared 19 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Fenerbahce have recently done business with the Red Devils as they signed Martial's former teammate Fred. The Brazilian midfielder joined Sarı Kanaryalar in a €9.7 million deal.

Meanwhile, United signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from the Turkish outfit. He joined in a €5 million deal and looks set to fill in for Andre Onana when the Cameroonian heads off to the African Cup of Nations this month.

Andy Cole gave a damning verdict of Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United

Andy Cole feels Anthony Martial hasn't been prolific enough.

Martial received mass criticism from United legend Andy Cole earlier this season. The former Red Devils striker took aim at the Frenchman for his goalscoring record during his lengthy spell at Old Trafford:

"Martial has been at Manchester United for 8 years now, and he hasn't even scored 100 goals. It's incredible. He is a centre-forward at Manchester United, and he has played in some fantastic teams. His best performance in the league was 17 goals."

Martial was viewed as a future superstar when he joined the Reds from Monaco. He's played under several high-profile managers including Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

However, none of them have been able to get the best out of the France international. As Cole alluded to, his best tally for a Premier League season came in 2019-20 when he managed 17 goals in 32 games.