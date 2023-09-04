Manchester United receive enquiries for Jadon Sancho after fall out with Ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received enquiries from Turkish clubs for Jadon Sancho following his falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

According to 90min, Sancho has attracted interest from the Turkish Super Lig. The Turkish transfer window doesn't close until September 15 meaning they are still allowed to sign players.

He received criticism from Ten Hag for his training performance, which is why he was dropped by his manager. The English winger sat out Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, September 3.

However, the Red Devils attacker wasn't pleased with Ten Hag going public with his issues regarding the player's training level. He posted a lengthy response on X (formerly known as Twitter) insisting that he trained well.

It's claimed that although Ten Hag is unhappy with Jadon Sancho for his post, the pair will hold talks regarding the situation. The Englishman may be reprimanded for his actions, which have placed doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

Sancho is unlikely to leave currently given his options and the fact he is one of the club's highest earners at £250,000 per week. Manchester United will not look to facilitate his exit as they would likely have to financially contribute.

The Red Devils would have considered offers during the summer transfer window and Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund were interested. He shined at Signal Iduna Park before enduring a lack of form at United.

The England international has made 82 appearances across competitions since joining from Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million. He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists.

He is still failing to become a regular starter under Erik ten Hag and has only been handed three substitute appearances this season. Jadon Sancho has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand backs Jadon Sancho to head to the Saudi Pro League

Jadon Sancho could join his former teammate Ronaldo in Saudi.

There are question marks over Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United following his statement in response to Ten Hag's comments. Some expect that he might be shown the door in a similar fashion to how Cristiano Ronaldo exited the club last November. He also came to loggerheads with Ten Hag due to a lack of game time.

Ronaldo gave an explosive interview on the situation, claiming to have felt disrespected by his Red Devils manager. This ultimately led to a mutual termination of his contract. The Portuguese legend joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in January and has got back to his best with 20 goals and seven assists in 24 games.

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has tipped Jadon Sancho to follow suit and head to Saudi. He told his Vibe with FIVE channel:

"There's no way Jadon's putting out a statement like that if he hasn't, in his own eyes, performed well."

Ferdinand continued by suggesting a move to Saudi could be on the horizon given their transfer window is still open.

"There's only one window open and that's Saudi. Or you're on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season," he added.

Plenty of Europe's biggest stars have followed Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League, including from the Premier League. The likes of N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have all headed to the Middle East.