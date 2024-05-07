Manchester United receive major boost as 26-year-old star eyes return for Arsenal clash: Reports

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is hoping to be fully fit for his side's FA Cup final and is even targeting game time against Arsenal on Sunday (May 12). The Argentine centre-back has been absent since late March with a calf strain.

The Daily Mail reports that Martinez has set his sights on being available to start the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25. He wants to get minutes under his belt beforehand and hopes to do so against the Gunners at Old Trafford this weekend.

Manchester United's hopes of European qualification are in major doubt after a disastrous 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace (May 6). They sit eighth in the league, level on goal difference with seventh-placed Chelsea but a poor goal difference.

Martinez has suffered several injuries this season meaning he's missed 25 league games through fitness problems. The Red Devils' defense has been a massive issue for Erik ten Hag and the Argentina international's absence has been glaring.

Manchester United looked majorly vulnerable in the defeat to Palace at Selhurst Park. Casemiro played as a makeshift centre-back but was sloppy in and out of possession.

Ten Hag will be eager to have Martinez fit for the clash with City at Wembley. The game against Arsenal has huge title implications for the Gunners as they are neck and neck with the Cityzens at the top of the table.

Manchester United's staff reportedly believe the club have suffered without Lisandro Martinez's leadership

Martinez is a popular figure in the dressing room and his presence is always felt in defense despite his small frame. He's nicknamed the Butcher and is a hit with teammates and fans.

The former Ajax man's leadership qualities are often heralded and United's coaches feel the squad has lacked vocal leaders during Martinez's absence. He's been sorely missed in this regard with question marks over the character of Ten Hag's squad.

Martinez was an ever-present for the Red Devils last season and was a standout performer. He made 45 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets. The likes of Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot flourished alongside him.

The Old Trafford faithful will hope he can help Manchester United finish the season on a positive note. He will be vital in the FA Cup final given the tough task of facing holders City who beat them 2-1 in last season's final.