Manchester United receive major boost as 26-year-old star is likely to return to action against Brentford: Reports

Manchester United reportedly expect to have Lisandro Martinez back fit for their clash with Brentford on March 30 after the international break.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils hope Martinez will return to play 'some part' of their encounter with the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium. The defender has been absent since early February when he picked up a knee injury in a 3-0 win against West Ham United.

Martinez has missed five league games, including defeats to Fulham (1-2) and Manchester City (3-1). His absence has been felt with Erik ten Hag struggling to deal with the defensive injury crisis that has rocked Manchester United this season.

However, Martinez was called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's upcoming friendlies against El Salvador (March 23) and Costa Rica (March 27). He'll play no part in those games but will train with the squad as he looks to get back to match fitness.

Expand Tweet

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner missed the majority of the first half of the season with a serious foot injury. He's only appeared 10 times across competitions, helping his side keep two clean sheets.

Ten Hag will be eager to have Martinez back as United look to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League with 10 games left. His side sit sixth, six points off fifth-placed Aston Villa, and the fifth spot is likely to grant qualification for Europe's elite club competition.

Mikael Silvestre lauds Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and thinks he's been the club's best player this season

Diogo Dalot has been a standout performer this season.

Ten Hag has been forced to use Diogo Dalot as a makeshift left-back on occasion this season. The defensive injury crisis has hit the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, this hasn't fazed Dalot as he's been vital for the Red Devils with consistent performances at right and left back. He's made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and three assists.

Manchester United legend Silverstre hailed the 25-year-old and named him the club's best player this season. The Frenchman said (via GGRecon):

"For me, Diogo Dalot has been Manchester United's best player this season. He's improved defensively and I've been very happy with him this season."

Expand Tweet

Dalot has been at Old Trafford since 2018 and has grown into one of the Red Devils' most reliable stars. He's conjured up some important goals this season, including a stunner in a 2-1 win against Sheffield United (October 21).