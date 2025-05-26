Manchester United receive stunning offer to sell Bruno Fernandes - Reports 

Al Hilal are reportedly ready to launch a stunning £80 million move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder has been offered a four-year deal by the Saudi Pro League side.

Ad

As per The Athletic, Al Hilal have been in talks to lure Fernandes to the Middle East. They are determined to sign the Portuguese star this summer and are willing to offer him a contract worth £21 million per year.

Ruben Amorim spoke about the importance of keeping Fernandes at the club ahead of their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the season. He said (via the club's official website):

Ad

Trending

"It is important for Bruno to see that we are changing a lot of things in our club. The behaviour, the everyday organisation, the pace of training. All these things, if he sees that we are doing that across all levels, he will want to stay at this club. He loves this club. That is the most important thing, not the Champions League. He wants to win with this club and he trains and behaves at a high level. Everybody here needs to do that - he will be here for that."

Ad

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League table after collecting just 42 points in the 2024-25 season. They had a chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Bruno Fernandes 'living the dream' at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes spoke to the Manchester United website after the win over Aston Villa and admitted that he is living his dream at Old Trafford. He added that it was important for everyone involved with the club to get back to their best and said (via the club's official website):

Ad

"It is just the way I deal with things, I want to help as much as I can. I am just living my dream. [I am] just a very lucky guy who is living his dream in one of the best club's in the world, in the best league in the world. What more can I ask? I just have to give it my all, for my team-mates, for myself, for my fans and for everyone who has been through every moment with me. That's all."

After the Europa League final loss last week, Fernandes stated that he was ready to leave Manchester United if the club wanted to cash in on him. The midfielder stated he would never force a move but would not stay if they planned a sale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More