Manchester United have received loan enquiries for suspended star Mason Greenwood from multiple clubs - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received loan queries for suspended attacker Mason Greenwood from Turkish Super Lig clubs.

Greenwood remains out of United's first team as the club continue their internal investigation into the allegations levied against him. All charges against the attacker were recently dropped after he was arrested last year on counts of alleged rape, controlling and coercive behavior.

Greenwood last represented the Red Devils during the 2021-22 season. He has played for the Old Trafford club 129 times during his career in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

Manchester United have received loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood from Turkish clubs and clubs with open transfer windows. At present they've not pursued a deal. As per statement when CPS dropped charges they will 'conduct its own process before determining next steps'.

Despite offers from Turkey, Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Greenwood's future. The player came up through the academies of the Red Devils before establishing himself as a star for the first team.

While the transfer window in most of Europe ended on January 31, Turkey's window has a different timeline. Their window has been extended this year as well and will end on March 5, 2023.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauded Wout Weghorst

Manchester United managed to earn a come-from-behind 3-1 win against West Ham United in their latest match in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Last-ditch goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred proved to be decisive.

While Wout Weghorst wasn't on the scoresheet against the Hammers, the towering forward influenced the game with his relentless pressing and crucial role in the build-up play.

Erik ten Hag lauded the Dutch attacker for his performance. The United manager told the media after the match (via the Red Devils' official website):

“I think he was one of the best players on the pitch, He was involved to see [win] the corner back, but maybe he was also there in front, he came up together with Harry [Maguire] to force the own goal.

"But I think for the Garnacho goal, he was doing pressing in the switch of play. And definitely in the third goal, when he forced the opponent to make a mistake so Fred could score."

Weghorst, formerly on loan at Besiktas, has often been criticized for his wasteful nature in front of goal. However, his determination is an aspect that can't be questioned.

