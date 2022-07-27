Manchester United refuse to budge from their position after showdown talks with Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly told Cristiano Ronaldo he will not be allowed to leave the club this summer. The Red Devils have insisted on keeping the Portuguese star at Old Trafford after showdown talks yesterday.

Erik ten Hag has no plans to part ways with the forward and is looking forward to working with him. The Telegraph report that the Dutchman refused to let the Portuguese star get his wish of leaving the club this summer.

Manchester United's failure to make it to the Champions League saw Ronaldo get linked with a move away. The forward did not turn up for pre-season and was granted leave for personal reasons.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Bayern director Kahn tells Bild: "We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally - I consider him one of greatest footballers ever. Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation".

He was back in Manchester yesterday and arrived at the Carrington with his agent Jorge Mendes to hold talks with Ten Hag. Sir Alex Ferguson was also pictured arriving at the training ground ahead of the showdown talks.

Ronaldo spoke about Ten Hag when the club announced his appointment and claimed he was looking forward to working with the Dutchman. He was quoted by the club's official website saying:

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected by multiple clubs amid Manchester United exit talks

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to various clubs around Europe this summer by his agent Jorge Mendes. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have all but confirmed they are not looking to sign the forward this summer.

Thomas Tuchel initially refused to comment on the rumor, but later hinted that the Portuguese was not the player he needed in the squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atleti



Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo: "I don't know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It's definitely not true. It's practically impossible for him to come to Atletico de Madrid".

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich officials have confirmed that they held talks internally and decided against signing the Manchester United forward.

