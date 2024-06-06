Manchester United reject €10m offer for defender, talks continue with the Turkish giants over possible deal: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly rejected an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray for Aaron Wan-Bissaka but are continuing talks over a potential deal. The English right-back's future is in doubt, as he has a year left on his contract.

Turkish outlet Fotomac reports the Red Devils turned down a €10 million offer. They appear to be holding out for more as they are continuing negotiations over the former Crystal Palace man.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has enjoyed a career renaisance under Erik ten Hag and fought his way back into Manchester United's first team. He endured a mixed 2023–24 season due to fitness issues but appeared 30 times across competitions, providing three assists.

The Englishman played at both right and left-back last season as Ten Hag dealt with a defensive injury crisis. The Red Devils appear open to offloading him, perhaps finding his fitness struggles a problem.

Ten Hag spoke highly of Wan-Bissaka last season and the improvements shown by the right-back in May 2023. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He has improved a lot, as many players have improved during the season... Always the team spirit is the base and if players understand that... individuals make a lot of progress and Aaron is definitely one of them."

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in July 2019 for €55 million. He's made 190 appearances since then, posting two goals and 13 assists.

Manchester United have reportedly considered using Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal for Michael Olise

Michael Olise could arive at Old Trafford this summer.

Wan-Bissaka could remain in the Premier League and return to Palace, as the Red Devils have plotted a move for Michael Olise. They are considering using their right-back in a deal to seal the highly sought-after French winger, per Fichajes.

Olise, 22, majorly impressed for the Eagles, posting 10 goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions. He's on Manchester United and Chelsea's radars heading into the summer transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka could be enticed to remain in the Premier League and return to Selhurst Park. He broke onto the scene with the London outfit in 2018, making 46 appearances.

Manchester United are set for a rebuild this summer and look likely to attend to their right flank. Olise is a long-term target and is expected to be on the move this summer, although they'll face competition for his signature.

Antony's future is uncertain amid a disappointing spell at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho could also be set to depart, although his situation may depend on Ten Hag remaining in charge.