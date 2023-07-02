Manchester United reject loan bid from Bundesliga club for 23-year-old star: Reports

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho on loan, according to The Daily Star.

Sancho joined the Red Devils from Dortmund for £73 million in 2021. Although he had an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford, there was a feeling that the winger would hit his stride in the 2022-23 campaign. However, he struggled yet again, netting just six times in 26 Premier League games.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is increasingly frustrated with Sancho's lack of impact. The England international's future at the club is thus in doubt. There have been suggestions that the Premier League giants are considering offloading the attacker.

It has now emerged that Dortmund are interested in bringing Sancho back to the club, making an offer to sign him on loan. However, United, rejected the proposal without a second thought, as per the report. The Red Devils have no desire to send the player out on a temporary basis and will only consider an outright sale.

Ten Hag's side could reportedly sanction Sancho's sale for £45 million if the report is to be believed. It, though, remains to be seen if Dortmund are prepared to shell out such a sum to re-sign the winger. It's worth noting that the Bundesliga club are not short of cash, having recently sold Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for £88.5 million.

Sancho had a fruitful four-year spell at Dortmund after joining them from Manchester City for £8 million in 2017. He bagged 50 goals and 64 assists from 137 appearances across competitions for the German giants. The Englishman also won the German Super Cup and the German Cup with them.

Manchester United ponder Justin Bijlow move

Manchester United, meanwhile, are hard at work on strengthening their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Premier League giants have already agreed a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons. They have now turned their attention towards signing a striker and a goalkeeper.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Inter Milan's Andre Onana. Their manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to reunite with the Cameroonian, having worked with him at Ajax. However, the Serie A giants want at least £43 million (€50 million) for the shot-stopper.

Manchester United are thus considering a move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow. According to The Athletic, they have contacted the Dutch club to discuss a potential transfer. The Rotterdam-based club, though, do not want to sell the custodian.

