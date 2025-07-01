Manchester United rejected chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate on-loan this summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Jhon Duran from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr. The Colombian striker was offered to the Red Devils as the Saudi Pro League side looks to cut ties.
As per Fabrizio Romano, United's hunt for a striker saw them getting Duran offered in June. However, the Red Devils opted against it as they did not see him fit for their plans at the club.
Ruben Amorim is keen on adding a forward as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress last season. Romano reported that Duran's entourage made a check to see if the former Aston Villa man would be of interest and said:
"Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Jhon on loan and cover his wages, but the club rejected this possibility."
Duran moved to Al Nassr in January after they paid £66 million to sign him from Aston Villa. The striker is reportedly on a stunning £336,000 per week at the Saudi Pro League side. They wanted the Red Devils to cover his wages if he were to join them on loan.
Fenerbahce are currently leading the race to sign the striker. Jose Mourinho is keen on bolstering his attack and sees the Al Nassr star as a perfect solution.
Manchester United told Rasmus Hojlund has no future at the club
Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten earlier this year and claimed that Rasmus Hojlund has no future at Old Trafford. He believes that the striker is not good enough to lead the attack and said:
"I don't believe Rasmus Højlund has a future at Manchester United. I think he's done at the club. It might start as a loan move, but I find it hard to see him returning. If I had to sum up Højlund's time at Manchester United, the headline would be that it's been a disappointing stint for him."
"His first season was somewhat acceptable if you look at the number of goals across all competitions, but he never got into a good consistent rhythm, and this season has been well below par – for both him and the club. I'm sure he's disappointed himself, but that doesn't mean he can't go on to have a great career. It probably just won't be at Manchester United – at least not right now."
United are looking to sign a replacement and have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.