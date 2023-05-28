Manchester United reserve Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic no.7 shirt for 26-year-old forward ahead of next season: Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester United have reserved the number 7 shirt, formerly worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been the subject of speculation regarding a summer move.

Dembele, 26, signed a two-year extension with the Blaugrana last summer, which will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. This summer, the release clause in Dembele's contract will come down from €100 million to €50 million, making him an enticing prospect for top European clubs.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing the French winger, claimed the El Nacional report. With the Red Devils back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Erik ten Hag is keen to reinforce his side.

Jadon Sancho and Antony have failed to make consistent contributions to the team's attack. Dembele, with his pace and flair, could be a great addition to their squad.

While it will be difficult to lure Dembele away from Barcelona, as he is a crucial player under Xavi, United are willing to offer him Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary number 7 shirt. They hope that the iconic jersey will tempt the Frenchman into coming to Old Trafford.

No Manchester United player surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League tally from last season

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly used as a bit-part player by United manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season. Ronaldo was the team's top scorer last season with 24 goals, including 18 in the Premier League.

No Manchester United player managed to surpass Ronaldo's Premier League tally from last season this term. Marcus Rashford finished the season as the team's top scorer in the league, netting 17 times.

However, despite losing the prolific Ronaldo, the Red Devils managed a third-place finish in the league to qualify for the Champions League. Their debut season under Erik ten Hag was also adorned with a League Cup win, and they have the opportunity to add the FA Cup as well. United will face Manchester City in the final of the competition on Saturday, June 3.

Poll : 0 votes