Manchester United respond to rumors of dressing room bust-up involving Bruno Fernandes and teammates after Brighton defeat: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have reportedly denied rumors of a bust-up among the players after the loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. They added that manager Erik ten Hag remains in charge of the situation, and they are not worried about the poor start.

Reports in The Sun claimed that Bruno Fernandes confronted Scott McTominay after the loss to Brighton. He was furious with the midfielder and was quick to make his feelings known to the Scotsman in the dressing room.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also had a bust-up after the loss, as they blamed each other for the three goals. However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have denied all such rumors.

Fernandes was made the captain by Ten Hag earlier this summer after he took the armband from Harry Maguire. The Portuguese star was delighted with the new responsibility and said:

"The manager wanted to tell the team together. It is really good to be captain of Manchester United, it is a big achievement in my career but now there is a lot of work to do. The manager chose me because of what I was doing last season and the way he worked with me. He liked the way I work, my discipline, everything I give, my passion, everything I give, so I don't see why I should change."

"(The approach) will be the same. I don't need to change anything. You have to be as natural as you can because they all know me, they know I am really vocal, that I try to be open with everyone, be clear and try to help in the way I think is the best," he added.

Manchester United have not made the best of starts this season. They are 13th in the table with three losses in their first five league matches.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes previously launched an attack on teammate

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been accused of questioning the attitude of his teammates in the past. RECORD got a WhatsApp voice note in which the midfielder took shots at his teammates and was heard saying:

"Bro, I don't say anything! Honestly, if you want me to tell you, I'd rather not comment on anything. I think very badly of some of the attitudes of some players. Actually not a certain attitude, it's an attitude that does not exist. There are players who have no attitude here, bro. They don't want to be here, they don't want to play. If they don't want to be here then f*** off, let them say they don't want to play. They spend a year here getting money, and then they f*** off, bro. S*** attitude bro, for f**** sake."

Manchester United are dealing with several off-field issues, with Antony and Jadon Sancho missing matches for different reasons. The Brazilian is facing accusations from two women of violence, while the Englishman has been frozen out of the squad by the manager.