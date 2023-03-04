Manchester United revive interest in 25-year-old star who rejected them twice - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils last summer.

However, De Jong, 25, rejected Erik ten Hag's side's interest, as he was keen to stay at the Camp Nou. That was despite the Blaugrana being open to his sale due to their financial constraints. He has since been a prominent member of Xavi's team, featuring 31 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

According to the Guardian, De Jong is once again a target for Manchester United, with Ten Hag keen to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder. It's noted that the player is content at Barcelona, so it remains to be seen whether he will consider leaving.

De Jong told ESPN last summer that he would prefer to remain with the La Liga giants when asked about the Red Devils' interest:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona...Barcelona is just my dream club."

The Dutchman opted to join the Blaugrana from Ajax in 2019 for €86 million. That was despite interest from Manchester United and Manchester City at the time. He has gone on to make 171 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring 15 goals and making 19 assists.

De Jong did appear at Old Trafford just a week ago in the UEFA Europa League Playoffs as Barcelona crashed out of Europe with a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Ten Hag's side.

The midfielder enjoyed a meteoric rise under United's current coach at Ajax, scoring three goals and contributing four assists in 59 games across competitions. He won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup under the Dutch tactician. He was also part of the Ajax team that made the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019.

Manchester United tipped to axe Christian Eriksen if they sign Barcelona's De Jong

Danny Murphy tips Eriksen to become a squad player.

Manchester United will have to make room for De Jong if the Dutch midfielder is persuaded to join the Red Devils in the summer.

Ten Hag's side's midfield boasts plenty of top talent, with the likes of Casemiro, Eriksen and Fred impressing this season. Eriksen was a consistent starter for United before he sustained an ankle injury in January. He's ruled out till at least late April.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has told Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with FIVE podcast that he expects Eriksen to be dropped if De Jong arrives. He said:

“In effect, De Jong would play where Christian Eriksen is playing alongside Casemiro, and Eriksen would be used more as a squad player."

Eriksen has made 31 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and creating nine assists. Murphy added that the Dane was signed because of his creativity after United missed out on De Jong last summer:

“That’s probably why they went for Eriksen when they didn’t get De Jong because they’re both creative. De Jong is more athletic and a bit better at receiving the ball, but they are similar."

Eriksen joined Manchester United as a free agent last summer following the expiration of his short spell with Brentford. He signed a three-year deal with Ten Hag's side.

