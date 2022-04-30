Manchester United's chief of transfer negotiations Matt Judge resigns from role: Reports

Manchester United's chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge has reportedly resigned from his position at the club.

The Red Devils are preparing for a huge overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag and have been making changes to their structure at the club. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick will move into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

The German spoke of the need for United to have the right people in charge of recruitment. It seems his words have been taken on-board by the Old Trafford higher-ups.

Last week, Manchester United's lead scouts Marcel Bout and Jim Lawlor both departed the club.

Now, according to The Athletic, director of football negotiations Matt Judge has also departed, having been at the club since 2014.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Matt Judge has resigned as Man Utd head of corporate development. Judge led transfer + contract negotiations. Serving notice period & not expected to play active role in summer window. Amicable but another major change at @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/matt-judg… EXCLUSIVE: Matt Judge has resigned as Man Utd head of corporate development. Judge led transfer + contract negotiations. Serving notice period & not expected to play active role in summer window. Amicable but another major change at #MUFC 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Matt Judge has resigned as Man Utd head of corporate development. Judge led transfer + contract negotiations. Serving notice period & not expected to play active role in summer window. Amicable but another major change at #MUFC @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/matt-judg…

Judge will reportedly not be involved in any of the club's transfer operations this summer and will work a notice period before leaving later this year. He had been thinking about leaving due to the structural changes at the club.

John Murtough and Darren Fletcher were made football and technical directors back in March last year. Murtough is now fully in charge of the club's transfer business with Rangnick moving into a consultancy role.

Paul Mitchell is being linked with arriving at the club in another recruitment role, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via UtdPlug).

UtdPlug @UtdPlug @FabrizioRomano : “Ralf is convinced that Paul Mitchell is a top director so thats why he could be a solution for #MUFC — They had some discussions but at the moment, still nothing advanced. But it’s a possibility.” @FIVEUK ✅ @FabrizioRomano: “Ralf is convinced that Paul Mitchell is a top director so thats why he could be a solution for #MUFC — They had some discussions but at the moment, still nothing advanced. But it’s a possibility.” @FIVEUK 🤝

It is clear that Manchester United's rebuild is beginning to take place ahead of what will be an intriguing summer at the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United's rebuild is starting to take shape

Change is afoot at Old Trafford with Ten Hag at the helm

Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager back in December was the catalyst for what would be a change in structure at the club.

His vision for the club deserves credit given the failures the Red Devils have experienced in recent years.

Manchester United seem to be on the cusp of a huge change with the higher-ups evidently having listened to Rangnick's concerns of their recent recruitment.

Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott Think Rangnick’s appointment/feedback, and the interview process with ten Hag where he highlighted how he could improve #MUFC , has definitely made an impact. Rangnick has spoke a few times about recruitment in recent weeks and the importance of younger/hungrier players. Think Rangnick’s appointment/feedback, and the interview process with ten Hag where he highlighted how he could improve #MUFC, has definitely made an impact. Rangnick has spoke a few times about recruitment in recent weeks and the importance of younger/hungrier players.

The German manager has persistently called on the club to change their approach to transfer operations. The club have made some questionable signings over the years, especially since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Erik ten Hag's arrival in June will be intriguing to see how the club operates in the summer window.

Not only are a host of arrivals anticipated, but the club are ready to cut their losses on a number of players on the fringes of first-team football.

Mirror reports that Rangick doesn't think that the likes of Eric Bailly, Aaron-Wan Bissaka and Phil Jones are capable of playing for the club.

Alongside this, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Lee Grant, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are all set to depart Old Trafford with their contracts expiring.

