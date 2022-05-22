×
Create
Notifications

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag plotting cut price move for Premier League midfielder - Reports 

Erik ten Hag eyes Premier League winger
Erik ten Hag eyes Premier League winger
Snehanjan Banerjee
Snehanjan Banerjee
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 08:18 PM IST
Rumors

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be looking to make a cut-price move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

According to Metro, Leeds could be forced to sell their star attacker at a bargain price if they fail to beat the drop this season.

Leeds currently find themselves 18th in the table and will take on Brentford in the final game of the season on May 22. 17th-placed Burnley are level on points with the Whites but have a much superior goal difference.

As per Metro, Raphinha has a relegation release clause of just £25 million in his contract. Erik ten Hag is looking to take advantage of that if Jesse Marsch's side get relegated to the Championship.

The report claims that Ten Hag is keen on signing a new number nine this summer and his primary target was Benfica attacker Darwin Nunez.

Nothing has changed between Barça and Raphinha despite rumours. Talks on personal terms [five year deal] are more than advanced since February. 🇧🇷 #FCBNo talks with Leeds yet, matter of respect - and no 75m release clause. ⛔️The only clause is for 25m in case of relegation. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

However, with the Uruguayan international keen to play Champions League football, Manchester United need to look elsewhere.

The aforementioned source claims that Ten Hag believes Raphinha could prove to be a reliable outlet from the right flank.

However, there are several obstacles to the Brazilian's move to Old Trafford as per the report.

The biggest obstacle is Barcelona's enormous interest in the former Rennes attacker. The bitter rivalry between Leeds and Manchester United also makes the deal complicated.

Raphinha has been ever-impressive for Leeds United since his move from Rennes in the summer of 2020. He has 16 goals and 12 assists in 66 games for the Whites till date and has impressed this season despite his team's overall struggles.

Raphinha could prove to be a great signing for Manchester United

Raphinha is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League right now. If the Red Devils can manage to sign him, it could prove to be a fantastic signing for them.

If Leeds get relegated, he would be an absolute steal for any club at just £25 million.

Manchester United have lacked quality on the flanks for a long time now and even the arrival of Jadon Sancho last summer has not quite worked for them.

Manchester United are one of the clubs that are very attentive to Raphinha's situation.— @mcgrathmike https://t.co/8dVQMfJ8vb

Raphinha, with all his technical elegance and goalscoring prowess, will make the Red Devils a lot stronger going forward. The arrival of the Brazilian international would also allow Jadon Sancho to operate down the left flank on a regular basis.

Also Read Article Continues below

Raphinha has everything in his locker to become the perfect modern-day wide forward and could become Manchester United's very own Mohamed Salah.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी