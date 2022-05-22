Manchester United's Erik ten Hag plotting cut price move for Premier League midfielder - Reports 

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be looking to make a cut-price move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

According to Metro, Leeds could be forced to sell their star attacker at a bargain price if they fail to beat the drop this season.

Leeds currently find themselves 18th in the table and will take on Brentford in the final game of the season on May 22. 17th-placed Burnley are level on points with the Whites but have a much superior goal difference.

As per Metro, Raphinha has a relegation release clause of just £25 million in his contract. Erik ten Hag is looking to take advantage of that if Jesse Marsch's side get relegated to the Championship.

The report claims that Ten Hag is keen on signing a new number nine this summer and his primary target was Benfica attacker Darwin Nunez.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



No talks with Leeds yet, matter of respect - and no 75m release clause.



The only clause is for 25m in case of relegation. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Ajax winger Antony is highly rated but considered too expensive at current conditions. Barcelona are in well advanced talks with Deco for Raphinha as summer target since one month, but the official negotiation with Leeds won’t start now - it will take some time.Ajax winger Antony is highly rated but considered too expensive at current conditions. Barcelona are in well advanced talks with Deco for Raphinha as summer target since one month, but the official negotiation with Leeds won’t start now - it will take some time. 🇧🇷 #FCBAjax winger Antony is highly rated but considered too expensive at current conditions. https://t.co/sZPjrCD25O Nothing has changed between Barça and Raphinha despite rumours. Talks on personal terms [five year deal] are more than advanced since February.No talks with Leeds yet, matter of respect - and no 75m release clause.The only clause is for 25m in case of relegation. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Nothing has changed between Barça and Raphinha despite rumours. Talks on personal terms [five year deal] are more than advanced since February. 🇧🇷 #FCBNo talks with Leeds yet, matter of respect - and no 75m release clause. ⛔️The only clause is for 25m in case of relegation. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

However, with the Uruguayan international keen to play Champions League football, Manchester United need to look elsewhere.

The aforementioned source claims that Ten Hag believes Raphinha could prove to be a reliable outlet from the right flank.

However, there are several obstacles to the Brazilian's move to Old Trafford as per the report.

The biggest obstacle is Barcelona's enormous interest in the former Rennes attacker. The bitter rivalry between Leeds and Manchester United also makes the deal complicated.

Raphinha has been ever-impressive for Leeds United since his move from Rennes in the summer of 2020. He has 16 goals and 12 assists in 66 games for the Whites till date and has impressed this season despite his team's overall struggles.

Raphinha could prove to be a great signing for Manchester United

Raphinha is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League right now. If the Red Devils can manage to sign him, it could prove to be a fantastic signing for them.

If Leeds get relegated, he would be an absolute steal for any club at just £25 million.

Manchester United have lacked quality on the flanks for a long time now and even the arrival of Jadon Sancho last summer has not quite worked for them.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mcgrathmike Manchester United are one of the clubs that are very attentive to Raphinha's situation. Manchester United are one of the clubs that are very attentive to Raphinha's situation.— @mcgrathmike https://t.co/8dVQMfJ8vb

Raphinha, with all his technical elegance and goalscoring prowess, will make the Red Devils a lot stronger going forward. The arrival of the Brazilian international would also allow Jadon Sancho to operate down the left flank on a regular basis.

Raphinha has everything in his locker to become the perfect modern-day wide forward and could become Manchester United's very own Mohamed Salah.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit