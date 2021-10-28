Manchester United's could part with huge amount if they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Reports

Following Manchester United's 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, many people surrounding the club have been demanding that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be replaced as manager. However, parting ways with the Norwegian could come at a huge price for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a new contract extension until 2024 back in July which has apparently come at a huge price for Manchester United. According to The Sun, the Red Devils will have to pay £7.5 million in order to part ways with the Norwegian this season. The report states that Solskjaer's severance pay will be a full year's salary.

Solskjaer is the fifth highest paid manager in the Premier League behind Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa. Manchester United may as well stick with the Norwegian for the foreseeable future, rather than pay such a hefty amount.

The defeat against Liverpool was just the most recent in a string of bad results which has seen Manchester United lose five of their last ten games across all competitions. The Red Devils are currently 7th in the Premier League, eight points off Chelsea at the top of the table. Expectations were high going into the season, given the amount spent by the club during the transfer window on the high profile signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano The decision from main part of Manchester United board is now confirmed/approved. My understanding is Ole Gunnar Solskjær will definitely be in charge for Tottenham game on Saturday 🔴 #MUFC Ferguson supported him. Ole also spoke to players today. Next games will be crucial. The decision from main part of Manchester United board is now confirmed/approved. My understanding is Ole Gunnar Solskjær will definitely be in charge for Tottenham game on Saturday 🔴 #MUFCFerguson supported him. Ole also spoke to players today. Next games will be crucial. https://t.co/rx7TrnMw5K

Manchester United have reportedly decided to keep their faith in Solskjaer for the immediate future. The Norwegian is set to take charge of the Red Devils against Tottenham at the weekend, in what will be a crucial fixture for both sides. However, the club's higher-ups have given no guarantee that Solskjaer will remain as manager after the game, irrespective of the result.

Solskjaer's job is not going to get any easier from here on out, as Manchester United are in for a tough month in November.

Following their game against Tottenham at the weekend, the Red Devils travel to Italy to take on Atalanta in the Champions League. Manchester United will then face the likes of Manchester City, Villarreal and Chelsea. These will be season-defining fixtures and Solskjaer's job will massively depend on how he navigates the team through November.

Manchester United have been linked with the likes of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane. However, it remains to be seen whether the club will part ways with Solskjaer this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFC Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte - but he’d accept the job in the next days too. Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFCPressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte - but he’d accept the job in the next days too. https://t.co/Z5pPEfp7GG

