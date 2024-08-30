Manchester United's possible new signing set to miss Liverpool clash: Reports

Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte would allegedly miss his new club's upcoming clash against Liverpool should he join the Red Devils.

Earlier this week, the Red Devils reportedly reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to snap up Ugarte. They are set to pay the Ligue 1 outfit an initial fee of £42.3 million and £8.5 million in add-ons.

However, famed journalist Ben Jacobs has recently offered an update on the Erik ten Hag-coached side's recent activity. He remarked on X:

"Manuel Ugarte will not be registered in time for Liverpool on Sunday. [United] were in no rush to meet the deadline since Ugarte isn't ready to start or feature heavily."

With Mason Mount out with a muscle injury and Scott McTominay close to joining Napoli, the Red Devils currently have limited midfield options. They are expected to start a trio of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Casemiro in the home league game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has made 37 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far. The 23-year-old has contributed three assists for them.

Prior to joining PSG for close to £51 million in 2023, Ugarte featured in 85 games across all competitions for Portuguese outfit Sporting CP. The holding midfielder bagged one goal and laid out three assists for them.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Manchester United-Liverpool league game

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton backed the Reds to beat Erik ten Hag's outfit 2-1 in Sunday's league encounter. He wrote:

"Manchester United got the better of Liverpool on a couple of occasions last year. They won [4-3] in the FA Cup [quarter-final match last season] and you're sort of scratching your head about how they won that particular one."

Sutton, who scored just three goals in 39 games for Chelsea, added:

"Liverpool under Arne Slot are not so sort of heavy metal. Whatever I predict about Manchester United, I get them wrong... I'm just resigned to the fact I cannot predict a Manchester United result. I'm going to say [the Reds] to beat them."

The Old Trafford club, who registered two draws in the Premier League against Arne Slot's team last season, have opened the new season on a mixed note. They won their opener 1-0 against Fulham before losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in their second league game of the term.

Manchester United have won just once and lost five times in their past 10 Premier League outings against the Reds, scoring just seven times.

