Manchester United's pursuit of £60 million rated striker hinges on UEFA Champions League qualification: Reports

Manchester United's chances of signing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez will depend on where they finish in the Premier League this season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Edinson Cavani has his contract with the Red Devils expiring at the end of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his career and Mason Greenwood is out of the picture. The Old Trafford outfit have thus prioritized the signing of a new striker ahead of the summer.

Manchester United have identified Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane as their top target, according to The Athletic [via Inside Futbol]. However, Benfica frontman Nunez also appears to be on their shortlist.

The Red Devils, though, will probably have to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League before approaching the 22-year-old forward with an offer, as per The Daily Telegraph. They currently sit sixth in the table, with 50 points from 29 matches and are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

As per the report, Benfica are keen to sort out Nunez's future soon. The Primeira Liga giants are said to have slapped a £60 million price tag on the former UD Almeria forward.

Brighton & Hove Albion failed with in their attempts to sign Nunez last summer. West Ham and Newcastle United were also credited with an interest in the Uruguay international in January.

With several English clubs struggling to convince the forward to sign for them, it remains to be seen if Manchester United can persuade him to move to Old Trafford. Nunez has scored 26 goals and provided two assists in 33 appearances for Benfica this season.

Red Devils fans will soon have the chance to watch Nunez in action in a big game. The Uruguayan is set to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with Benfica next month.

Spain deemed as likely destination for Manchester United target Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez's performances for Benfica have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs. While he has a contract with the Portuguese giants until 2025, he is set to leave them in the summer, according to the aforementioned source.

Apart from Manchester United, Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the Uruguayan. However, the Red Devils appear to be ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign him.

Sam Dean @SamJDean Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton have all had a proper look at Nunez in the past year but he's now hitting new heights (26 goals in 33 games this season). My understanding is that Manchester United's interest is considerably more advanced than Arsenal's Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton have all had a proper look at Nunez in the past year but he's now hitting new heights (26 goals in 33 games this season). My understanding is that Manchester United's interest is considerably more advanced than Arsenal's

Meanwhile, a return to Spain is the most likely option for Nunez if the report is to be believed. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are claimed to be long-term admirers of the 22-year-old forward.

