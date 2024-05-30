Manchester United’s pursuit of France international hits stumbling block, player now expected to stay: Reports

Manchester United's pursuit of France international Adrien Rabiot has reportedly hit a stumbling block, with the midfielder now set to stay in Serie A with Juventus. The Red Devils have been linked with the midfielder since last summer but nothing has materialized yet.

According to L'Equipe (via GFFN), the Red Devils' failure to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League will affect their intentions to sign Rabiot. The French midfielder has enjoyed a long career in Europe's premier competition and has no interest in playing in the Europa League.

Juventus are set to play in the Champions League next season, and thus Rabiot might be more willing to stay put at the Allianz Stadium, as per the aforementioned report. However, his contract expires this summer and he will want to get into negotiations with the club.

Rabiot has been a mainstay in the Juventus midfield after joining them in 2019. He has since played over 30 league games each season, winning a total of four trophies with the club. The midfielder notably played with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before his move to Italy, winning five consecutive Ligue 1 titles with the French juggernauts.

Darts superstar provides opinion on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United

Darts superstar Luke Littler discussed Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, saying that the manager should be given more time. Ten Hag has not had an easy season at the helm of the club, as they finished outside European spots in the Premier League with a negative goal difference.

However, Ten Hag has won two consecutive trophies in his two years at the club, which has seen him get backing from fans. Luke Littler also provided another reason to back the manager. The 17-year-old darts superstar said on The MMA Hour (via Mirror):

"I want him to stay no matter what. Even if we lost. If you look down the line of managers we've had like Louis van Gaal who won the FA Cup and then got sacked after a season, I think Mourinho's the only one who had two to three years. David Moyes, he only had ten months.

"So I just think we [should] keep him. Because we're getting these managers for a year or two and they're not doing anything. So if we give them time things might change. I like what he does. Just give him time. Give him next season and if he doesn't do owt, let him go."

