Manchester United's stance on potential takeover of club following Saudi sports tycoon Turki Alalshikh's social media post comes to light: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly denied rumors of a takeover, which Saudi sports Tycoon Turki Alalshikh announced on October 8. He stated that the Red Devils have reached advanced stages in talks for a potential takeover.

On Wednesday, October 8, Turki Alalshikh posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"The best news I heard today is that Manchester United is now in an advanced stage of completing a deal to sell to a new investor. I hope he's better than the previous owners."

As per the BBC, sources close to the Red Devils have denied this claim. While the reports about a potential takeover are unclear, the BBC reports that United are in talks for a mid-season friendly.

Since Manchester United failed to qualify for any European competition this season, they are looking for mid-season friendlies to raise funds. Head coach Ruben Amorim also said about this:

"We have to do it. We knew that when we missed Europe, we had to compensate [for] a lot of things, including our fans and the budget. So we are putting [it] all together to do that."

It's currently unclear if the Red Devils will face a Saudi Pro League side or a European giant like AC Milan. The Italian giants also failed to qualify for any European competition this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe opens up on Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim was appointed the Red Devils' manager in October 2024. Since then, Manchester United have won 20, lost 21, and drawn nine games across competitions. They finished 15th last season and have won just three of their eight games across competitions this season.

On The Business podcast by The Times, the club's minority investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, spoke about Amorim's future and said:

"Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. Yes. That is where I would be. Three years. Because football is not overnight. It's three years. You also look at [Mikel] Arteta at Arsenal. He had a miserable time over the first couple of years."

"We have to be patient. We have a long-term plan. It isn't a light switch. You can't run a club like Manchester United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week."

The Red Devils are 10th in the Premier League standings after seven games and will face Liverpool at Anfield next on October 19.

