Manchester United's summer transfer budget to be severely limited if club fail to qualify for the UCL next season - Reports

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, Manchester United's summer transfer budget will be severely limited if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Fans are hoping to see United make big moves in the upcoming transfer window after Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minority stake in the club. However, the INEOS group could face difficulties in the 2024 summer transfer market.

United have spent approximately £555 million over the last three summer windows, but have made barely any significant sales in that period. Hence, FFP restrictions could see the club struggle to spend significant sums unless they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 44 points from 25 matches. They trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points and fourth-placed Aston Villa by five points. Due to the changes in Champions League rules from next season, a fifth-place finish could be enough for United to qualify for the elite European competition.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could also get the club some leverage in the market through player sales. Casemiro has been linked with a summer exit. The Guardian reported that United are also contemplating selling loaned-out stars like Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Donny van de Beek in the summer.

Casemiro showers praise on Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Since breaking into Manchester United's first team last year, Kobbie Mainoo has become a mainstay in the line-up. Mainoo's evident quality has been on display this season as he has made 15 appearances across competitions for the first team, scoring two goals.

Mainoo seems destined to become a world-beater soon. Casemiro has now showered praise on the 18-year-old, telling the Teamviewer Diaries (via United's official website):

“It's not easy, there's a lot of pressure. But I think United will have a top player for the next years, easily. He's a top player. He's exceptional. He's a humble, hard-working player. He knows how to listen. He's a great player."

The young central midfielder has become one of the first names in Erik ten Hag's XI, starting the club's last nine Premier League matches on the trot.