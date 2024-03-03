Manchester United to sanction sale for Mason Greenwood and one other loanee in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are set to sanction the sale of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho in the summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils are looking to follow Financial Fair Play rules, which will limit how much money they can spend this summer. However, if they can let go of Greenwood and Sancho, United can get the money they need to revamp their squad.

Greenwood is currently playing for Getafe in Spain. The winger is in fairly impressive form, having scored seven goals and provided five assists in 25 games. He might have been helping Manchester United improve their position in the Premier League, but the club decided to let him go.

This came after he was accused of assault, among other accusations, in 2022. Those charges were dropped, but due to the widely publicized case, it has not been possible for Greenwood to continue his career in England. The Red Devils will look to make a profit from his sale this summer, as the winger came through their academy.

Jadon Sancho is the second player on the cutting block. The winger is back at Borussia Dortmund on loan after having public issues with Erik ten Hag. After the manager told the press that Sancho needed to do more in training, the winger lashed out on social media, essentially branding Ten Hag a liar.

Manchester United will now hope to recoup some of the £73 million they spent on him in 2021. However, there is no option to buy in Sancho's loan agreement with Dortmund, which means United need to find another club to take on his services.

Dutch legend slams Erik ten Hag, warns that his time at Manchester United is nearly up

Dutch legend Wim Kieft believes Erik ten Hag's days at Manchester United are numbered. The striker-turned-pundit revealed his belief that the club are prepared to let the manager leave come the end of the season.

In his column for the Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Wim Kieft wrote (via Mirror):

“At Manchester United, the football is still not to be seen - and therefore I expect Ten Hag to be in his last year. The climate Ten Hag has to work in at United is completely different from City..."

Kieft further claimed something was 'very wrong' behind the scenes, considering managers like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal also failed to galvanize the club:

"United haven't had a ‘team’ like that for a long time. Something must be very wrong at that club. After all, (Jose) Mourinho and (Louis) Van Gaal were not managers with a small reputation - and they still failed."

Ten Hag had a promising first season at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup and finishing third in the Premier League. However, the Red Devils currently find themselves sixth in the league and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing last in their group.

