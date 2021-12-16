Manchester United scouts keeping tabs on Premier League goalkeeper - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the performances of Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier. The 21-year-old has been one of the shining lights in what has been an otherwise disappointing season for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to watch Meslier in action against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Despite Leeds United suffering a 7-0 defeat at the hands of the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester United consider the goalkeeper to be a promising young talent.

Illan Meslier joined Leeds United on a season-long loan from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019. He was one of the standout performers for the Whites in a season which saw them win the EFL Championship and gain promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United signed Meslier permanently in the summer of 2020. The goalkeeper made 35 league appearances for the club last season and helped them finish the season at ninth place in the Premier League.

Leeds United are currently languishing in 16th place in the English top flight. Despite his team's struggles, Meslier has continued his good form and has caught the attention of many top clubs.

David de Gea has been one of the standout performers for Manchester United this season. However, the Red Devils reportedly consider Illan Meslier a potential successor to the Spaniard at Old Trafford.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/M88ZiKh REVEALED: Man United sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to watch Illan Meslier at Man City after identifying the Leeds star as the best young goalkeeper in the country... only for him to concede SEVEN | @CraigHope_DM REVEALED: Man United sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to watch Illan Meslier at Man City after identifying the Leeds star as the best young goalkeeper in the country... only for him to concede SEVEN | @CraigHope_DM trib.al/M88ZiKh

Manchester United star Dean Henderson could seek a move away from the club

Dean Henderson has seen his playing time significantly reduced at Manchester United

Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

The England international replaced David de Gea as the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper midway through last season. He was replaced by the Spaniard towards the end of the campaign after a run of poor performances.

De Gea has been in inspirational form for Manchester United this season, which has led to Henderson being starved of game-time. The 24-year-old has made just two appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst



manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Ajax are interested in signing Dean Henderson in January on loan, with Andre Onana due to leave next year. Edwin van der Sar a big admirer and Ajax enquired about Henderson 18 months ago #mufc Ajax are interested in signing Dean Henderson in January on loan, with Andre Onana due to leave next year. Edwin van der Sar a big admirer and Ajax enquired about Henderson 18 months ago #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Also Read Article Continues below

Henderson has been heavily tipped to leave Manchester United on loan in January. He has three-and-a-half years left on his current contract with the Red Devils, which means the club could fetch a sizeable transfer fee if they decide to sell him.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh