Manchester United scouts have watched 26-year-old midfielder at least 8 times this season - Reports

Manchester United have registered a keen interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha and according to the latest reports, their scouts have watched the Portuguese international at least eight times this season.

United are short on defensive midfielders, with Nemanja Matic being the only real option. While Scott McTominay and Fred have been used in the holding role, many feel that they aren't the right ones for the job. It will be an area the Red Devils will be looking to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Declan Rice is considered to be the prime target, but reports have suggested that the Red Devils could look for cheaper alternatives since the West Ham United man is valued at upwards of £80 million.

One of the players to be recently linked with Manchester United is Palhinha, as it was revealed that the Premier League side are weighing up moves for him and PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo.

Now, in the latest update provided by the Record via Daily Mail, it has been said that United scouts have watched Palhinha at least eight times this season to ensure that he is an ideal fit for the club.

The Red Devils were interested in the midfielder last summer but were put off by the price tag of £33 million. Sporting Lisbon have lowered their demand now and the Portuguese international will be available for around £25 million.

The report also states that the likes of Tottenham, Wolves and Newcastle United are also keen on Palhinha.

Manchester United target Joao Palhinha has been in great form this season

The interest Manchester United have in Palhinha is justified as the Portuguese midfielder has been in great form this season for Sporting Lisbon.

The 26-year-old star has scored three goals this season in Liga NOS with a pass success percentage of 86.6. He has also won 1.7 aerial duels per game.

Palhinha also makes 3.3 successful tackles per game and the number jumps to 3.7 in the Champions League after making six appearances for Sporting Lisbon in the competition.

With a lot of outgoings set to happen specifically in the midfield for United, Palhinha does seem like a good option for the Manchester club. The Red Devils do need to add some steel in the middle of the park and the Portuguese midfielder could prove to be a replacement for the ageing Matic.

Given that his compatriots Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo are already at Manchester United, Palhinha could be tempted by a switch to the Premier League giants this summer.

