Manchester United have secret weapon in race to sign Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham: Reports

Manchester United reportedly have the edge over other clubs in the race to sign Jude Bellingham. Former Adidas executive Matt Hargreaves is set to join the Red Devils and that could leave them with a better chance as he has worked with the player before.

As per a report in the Daily Star, Manchester United see the appointment of Matt Hargreaves as their secret weapon in the race for Bellingham. The Englishman is keen on leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer and has interest from several clubs.

Real Madrid and Liverpool were leading the chase so far, but the Reds have pulled out after they deemed the asking price to be too high. Los Blancos are still confident and Spanish reports suggest the midfielder has decided to join them.

However, the Red Devils have not given up and are waiting for Hargreaves to join after his notice period ends with Adidas.

Rio Ferdinand has already given Bellingham several reasons to join the Old Trafford side and said on the BBC:

"If you put the two teams on a graph, Manchester United are going in one direction and Liverpool have stagnated. I wouldn't say Liverpool are in decline, but other teams are catching them up and maybe going beyond them. If I'm a player, say Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice - two of the most in-demand English midfielders that may get moves this summer - and someone says, 'Manchester United or Liverpool, where are you going?', forget my Manchester United ties, I have to go with United right now."

He added:

"The way the team looks, the way the squad is shaping up, the way the managers are navigating their teams' fortunes and who I see being more successful in the upcoming future - I really would be sitting on the side of United."

Chelsea and Manchester City are also said to be in the race for Bellingham but are yet to make moves for the midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund not giving up on Real Madrid and Manchester United target

Borussia Dortmund have repeatedly claimed that they will not be letting go of Jude Bellingham without a fight. They believe they can keep the midfielder beyond the summer and have reportedly put a new contract offer on his table.

BVB sporting director Sebastien Kehl told BILD earlier this year:

"Jude feels very comfortable at Borussia Dortmund, but we haven't had conversations yet and haven't received offers for him. He still has two more years of contract and is a very important piece of this team. That's why I naturally wish that he would play for BVB longer."

Dortmund rejected interest in Bellingham last summer as they had just sold Erling Haaland and did not want to lose another star.

