Manchester United to sell star player due to 'attitude issues' – Reports

Manchester United are ready to sell Dean Henderson this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly not happy with his attitude behind the scenes.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are open to offers for Dean Henderson. The goalkeeper returned to Old Trafford last summer, but has not managed to seal his place as the #1 choice at the club.

Manchester United fans have been rallying for him to start over David de Gea, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck with the Spaniard. If the reports in Football Insider are true, the decision to keep the former Atletico Madrid star in goal could be down to Henderson's attitude issues.

Dean Henderson started in games when David de Gea was rested or had to sit out for other reasons. Despite impressing in most games, he was not given a run by the Manchester United manager.

José Mourinho: "I would go with Dean Henderson in goal [for England against Croatia]. I am a Henderson fan." #mulive [@talkSPORT] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 11, 2021

Dean Henderson urged to leave Manchester United

Dean Henderson's former team-mate Sam Johnstone urged the Englishman to leave Manchester United last summer. The West Bromwich Albion keeper believes the shot-stopper's career could get stalled if he remains at Old Trafford. Speaking on the Goalkeepers' Union podcast, he said:

"I couldn't think of anything worse than being there (at Old Trafford) and not playing. You want to be playing as a 'keeper. I was asked last week whether I missed United. I said 'no'.

"I'm playing in the Premier League with West Brom. Deano had a great loan spell at Sheffield United, I can't see him happy sitting down; all Dean wants to do is keep playing. It's stalled.

"Dean's very young, he probably has to be patient but how long is your career? It flies by. I was probably too patient leaving at 25 - it's a tough situation. I'm sure he is working hard every day. You train all week to play on a Saturday. That's what you are in football for.

"It will be difficult for him to be No 1, everyone knows what De Gea is capable of. United is such a big club and the pressure there is massive. You are fighting the best keepers all over the world."

