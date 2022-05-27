Manchester United send two scouts to watch 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder - reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are believed to be monitoring the performances of Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes.

According to Rubro News channel (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils have sent two scouts to watch Gomes in action for Flamengo. The Brazilian club are believed to be willing to sell the youngster if they receive an appropriate offer.

Joao Gomes rose through the youth ranks at Flamengo before making his debut for the club in 2020. He has become a regular starter for the club this season, scoring two goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has been competing for a place in the starting line-up at Flamengo with Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira. The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive campaign with the club last season, but has endured a dip in form and has therefore lost his place in the starting line-up to Joao Gomes.

Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild under the guidance of their new manager Erik ten Hag this summer. The Red Devils lack quality in midfield and it has been one of the major reasons for their downfall during the 2021-22 campaign.

The club are likely to sign a couple of midfielders as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic look set to leave the club at the end of this season.

Despite Joao Gomes' lack of experience, the Premier League giants could opt to sign him due to Ten Hag's ability to develop young talent. The 52-year-old helped produce the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Antony, and Donny van de Beek during his time with Ajax.

Manchester United are likely to target the signing of a top-quality midfielder

On top being linked with a move for Flamengo youngster Joao Gomes, United are likely to prioritize signing a top quality midfielder. The club are set to lose Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic and will therefore be keen to sign a midfielder who will add experience, creativity, and leadership to their midfielder.

According to Mail Sport (via Si.com), Manchester United are lining up a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The England international endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign as he spent a number of months on the sidelines due to injury.

The defensive midfielder is, however, seen as one of the best in his position in the Premier League. His tenacity, aggression, passing ability and leadership qualities make him the ideal transfer target for the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old could, however, turned down a move to Old Trafford due to the enmity between Leeds United and the Red Devils.

