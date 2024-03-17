Manchester United sent scouts to watch 29-year-old striker to replace Anthony Martial - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United sent scouts to watch Dinamo Zagreb captain Bruno Petkovic as a potential replacement for Anthony Martial in the summer.

Martial's contract with the Red Devils is set to run out at the end of the season. The Frenchman, who joined the club as a promising youngster back in 2015, has struggled with persistent injury issues this season. He has made only 19 appearances across competitions this term, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Martial is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season as part of the reported squad clear-out by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group. According to the report, the Red Devils are interested in Petkovic, who could replace Martial as the back-up behind first-choice striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Index.hr journalist Stjepan Mati recently claimed that Manchester United scouts attended Dinamo Zagreb's games to watch Petkovic in action. He said (via Football Transfers):

"It sounds like a sensation, but scouts from English giants were in Maksimir recently watching the Dinamo captain live. It was assumed they were wathcing [Martin] Baturina but their first target was Petkovic, who's having one of his best seasons."

Mati added:

"Dinamo rejected a €5 million bid from Trabzonspor in the summer, and United know they would expect more from a Premier League club. Dinamo would expect upto €10 million, but can't afford to wait for his contract to expire in 2025."

Petkovic has enjoyed a fruitful season in front of goal so far, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 31 appearances across competitions. The Manchester United target has also made 34 appearances for Croatia's national team so far, scoring 10 goals.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks highly about Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez was signed by Manchester United last summer from Ajax for a reported £46.8 million. The Argentine centre-back has turned out to be a key player for the Red Devils since his arrival and has put in quality performances when fit.

Erik ten Hag recently lauded the Argentine's training mentality, telling Rio Ferdinand that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is always keen on winning, even in training games. When asked which players set the standard in training, Ten Hag said (via TNT Sports):

"Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Bruno (Fernandes), and Licha Martinez. When he (Lisandro) is on the training pitch, he is always on the front foot, always switched on. He always wants to win, even in small games."

Martinez, however, has had an injury-plagued campaign this season and has made only 10 appearances for Manchester United across competitions. He is currently sidelined with a knee injury.