Manchester United set £13 million asking price for 29-year-old first-team star - Reports 

According to a report from L'Interista, Manchester United have slapped a £13 million price tag on left-back Alex Telles for the January transfer window.

Telles has recently become a key part of the squad, so it will be surprising if he leaves in January. But United seem open to listening to offers at their asking price or above. Barcelona and Inter Milan are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Telles.

PF | Transfer News.🤝 @PurelyFootball Barcelona are considering a summer move for Manchester United full-back Alex Telles.



(Spanish outlet Fichajes) Barcelona are considering a summer move for Manchester United full-back Alex Telles. (Spanish outlet Fichajes) https://t.co/zgIL3MkvOm

Since joining from Porto in 2020, Telles has made just 36 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. Under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Luke Shaw was preferred at left-back over the Brazilian.

But under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Telles seems to have cemented his place in the squad. Halfway into the season, he has already matched his Premier League appearances (9) from the entirety of last season.

It would thus be really surprising if United let him go in January. Shaw can occupy the position for the remainder of the season if Telles leaves, but United will need to have a backup in case of injuries or COVID-19.

With just a week left in the winter transfer window, it will be interesting to see how Manchester United find a replacement if they sell Telles.

Manchester United could have a quiet January transfer window in terms of incoming

When the January transfer window started, many were excited to see what deals Rangnick would make in his first window at the club. However, it seems like this is going to be a quiet window for Manchester United.

The only transfer activity so far at United has been the reported departure of Anthony Martial on loan to Sevilla.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Sevilla



Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority.Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority. ⚪️🔴 #SevillaSevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC https://t.co/a5U392Es3k

Rangnick has reportedly convinced Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek to stay at the club until the end of the season.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with midfielder Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig but that hasn't materialized yet. They were also reportedly on the lookout for a striker but again, that will have to wait until the summer.

With the squad they currently possess, Manchester United should comfortably make it into the top four of the Premier League. However, with immense competition for those spots, fans would have hoped to see some strengthening of the team, especially in midfield.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava