Manchester United to set asking price for in-form star with six goal involvements in his last eight games: Reports

Manchester United will demand €38 million from potential suitors for the sale of Antony, according to a report by Football Transfers. This comes after the relationship between the Brazilian's entourage and United's head coach Ruben Amorim appears to have gone sore in recent weeks.

Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer of August 2022 for a reported €95 million. However, the Brazilian has struggled to live up to his big-money valuation as an attacker in recent years.

In a bid to redeem himself, Antony was loaned to Real Betis in January 2025 and has been in decent form since joining the LaLiga outfit. In his first eight games, he has scored three goals and registered three assists for Betis.

Manchester United are looking to leverage his upturn in form as they look to sell him in the summer. United's €38 million price tag for Antony could be a strategic move to avoid making a loss which would see them breach the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The aforementioned report claims that United's valuation for Antony could be difficult for Betis to meet. However, if the Brazilian winger remains consistent, it is believed that he could be on the radar of several clubs in the coming months.

When Antony's agent Junior Pedroso responded to Manchester United's head coach's comments about his client

Real Betis Balompie v Vitoria SC - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

Antony's agent Junior Pedroso had claimed that Amorim's analysis of his client does not reflect reality. This is in response to the Red Devil's head coach's claim that Antony's struggles at Old Trafford were due to his physicality.

In an interview, Pedroso responded to Amorim's revelation. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We respect the opinion of coach Ruben Amorim, but we completely disagree with his analysis. To attribute Antony's lack of success at United solely to physicality is a very superficial argument and does not reflect reality."

Antony has scored only 12 goals and registered five assists in 96 games for Manchester United.

